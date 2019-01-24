Adams and Reese adds two attorneys in Jackson

Adams and Reese has announced Darryl A. Wilson and Alexander Bondurant have joined the firm’s Jackson office as Associates.

Wilson is a member of the firm’s Litigation team and assists clients in all phases of complex litigation in federal and state courts. His experience includes litigating matters in the areas of premises liability, negligence, negligent supervision, negligent hiring and training, products liability, breach of contract, labor and employment, workers’ compensation and mass tort/class action claims.

Additionally, Wilson defends clients in complex, catastrophic injury claims in federal and state courts throughout Mississippi.

Wilson received his J.D. from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 2014 and his B.A., magna cum laude, from Tougaloo College in 2011.

A member of the firm’s Real Estate team, Bondurant is a former petroleum landman who has broad experience in oil and gas law. He analyzes and prepares oil, gas and other land title instruments such as complex oil, gas, mineral and surface leases, mineral right and royalty transfers, overriding royalty transfers and assignments of various interests. He obtains various permits for interstate pipelines and handles Mississippi Oil and Gas Board matters. Bondurant also represents clients in complex oil and gas litigation, adverse possession and boundary line disputes, subdivision covenants and other title-related litigation matters.

Bondurant received his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Mississippi School of Law in 2013, and his B.A., cum laude, from the Croft Institute for International Studies, University of Mississippi, in 2008. After law school, Bondurant served as a law clerk to Honorable Chief Justice William L. Waller, Jr., Mississippi Supreme Court, from 2013–2014