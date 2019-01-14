Adhikari joins Hattiesburg Clinic Hospital Care Service

Subodh Adhikari, MD, joined Hattiesburg Clinic Hospital Care Service, where he provides care for patients who are hospitalized.

Adhikari received his medical degree from the College of Medical Sciences in Bharatpur, Nepal. He completed an internship in internal medicine at Western Reserve Health Education, Inc. and Northside Regional Medical Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

He completed his residency at East Tennessee State University, Quillen College of Medicine in Johnson City, Tenn.