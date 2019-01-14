Amanda Spradley promoted to general manager at Babalu Fondren

Babalu in Jackson’s historic Fondren District has promoted Amanda Spradley to the position of general manager. She will oversee all daily operations of the restaurant, which is the first and original Babalu location for the brand that has now grown to eight locations across the South.

Spradley has worked extensively in the hospitality industry in both Jackson and Memphis, including with Babalu in several management positions. She is a native of the Jackson area and a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Renowned Jackson restaurateurs Bill Latham and Al Roberts opened Babalu in Fondren in 2010 as a unique extension of Eat Here Brands. Housed in the landmark Duling Hall, it instantly grew a large and loyal following due to its unique dining experience featuring Latin influenced Tapas with a Southern flair made from fresh ingredients. The menu includes a wide range of dishes, and Babalu is best known for its table-prepared guacamole, unique tacos, its famed Baba Burger and Baba Rita®

“Our priority is to create an ambiance and deliver hospitality unlike any other in this market,” said Spradley. “We want our guests to have fun, share food and celebrate life’s moments. We also have listened to our guests and brought back the favorites while we work on adding new and exciting dishes and drinks.