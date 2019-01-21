Ann Griffin promoted to partner at Bryan Nelson P.A.

The offices of Bryan Nelson P.A. in Hattiesburg recently announced Ann Griffin’s recent promotion to partner. Griffin concentrates her practice in the areas of wills and estates, guardianships and conservatorships, family law, and automobile liability litigation.

Griffin joined Bryan Nelson P.A. in 2015. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2006. Griffin received her Juris Doctor cum laude from the University of Mississippi School of Law, where she was a member of Phi Delta Phi, Dean’s Leadership Council, and the Business Law Network.

She is a member of the Mississippi Bar Association, Mississippi Bar Association Young Lawyers Division, South Central Mississippi Bar Association, Mississippi Women Lawyers Association and the Hattiesburg Area Young Lawyers Association.

Griffin is married to William Russell Griffin, Market President of Bancorpsouth. They are active members of First United Methodist Church in Laurel. Griffin is also a member of both the Laurel Arts League and Jones County Republican Women.