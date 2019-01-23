Argent Trust Company expands in Mississippi with Ridgeland office

Argent Financial Group announced another expansion with the opening of an Argent Trust Company office serving the Jackson metropolitan market. Argent Trust Company Vice President and Trust Officer David Russell, who has more than 34 years of experience in the wealth management industry, will represent the company in its new location.

The new office is located in the Origin Bank branch at 1063 Highland Colony Parkway in Ridgeland. It is the company’s second office in Mississippi and its 31st nationally. Argent Financial Group also recently expanded its Oxford office.

“Argent Financial Group continues to build a significant and growing presence in Mississippi after entering the Oxford market some five years ago,” said Kyle McDonald, CEO of Argent Financial Group. “The new office in the Jackson market is a natural extension of our strategy to expand our footprint in Mississippi and other Southern states and deliver relationship-focused, fiduciary services from an independent, growing firm.”

Russell joined Argent Trust Company in April and was based in Nashville. He previously was a senior vice president and relationship manager for Pinnacle Trust in Madison. He has been active in the financial and estate planning community of Jackson since returning to Mississippi in 1994 and enjoys mentoring new advisors.

Russell is also a Certified Senior Advisor™, an accredited designation that prepares professionals to work with individuals and families experiencing the transitions of aging. In 2012 he authored the book, “What You Need to Know: The Adult Child’s Guide to Becoming an Effective Financial Caregiver.”

Russell graduated from Jackson Prep in 1978 and earned a bachelor’s degree in banking and finance at Mississippi State University in 1982. He and his wife of 36 years, Susan (Pate) have four grown children and one grandchild.

Born in Jackson, Russell also has a close connection to Argent’s headquarters in Ruston, Louisiana. His father, the late Ted Russell, attended Louisiana Tech in Ruston before graduating from Centenary College in Shreveport and working as a geologist in Jackson in the 1960s.