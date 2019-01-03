As expected, GOP’s Reeves files for Mississippi governor

Mississippi Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves has filed to run for governor.

The 44-year-old Reeves submitted qualifying papers Thursday at the state Republican headquarters.

The current governor, Republican Phil Bryant, cannot seek a third term.

Republican state Rep. Robert Foster of Hernando announced last month that he will run for governor. Republican Mayor Hal Marx of Petal said months ago that he intended to enter the race, but he said Thursday that he won’t run because his wife has cancer.

Reeves is in the final year of his second term as lieutenant governor after serving two terms as state treasurer.

March 1 is candidates’ qualifying deadline for state offices. Party primaries are in August, and the general election is in November.

