Balch & Bingham promotes five attorneys to partnership

Balch & Bingham announced the election of five new members to its partnership, effective January 1. The five partners (and their respective office locations) are Mark Bond (Gulfport), Ben Bryant (Jackson), Brooke Gram (Atlanta), Joe Leavens (Birmingham), and Corbitt Tate (Birmingham).

Bond is a partner in the Real Estate Practice representing commercial and industrial companies, electric utility companies and government agencies in a variety of real estate, procurement, transactional, and corporate matters, which include large-scale acquisition and development projects, real estate finance, contract and lease negotiations, and corporate governance issues. Bond received his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Mississippi School of Law, his B.S. and his M.B.A. from the University of Mississippi.

Bryant is a partner in the Litigation Practice representing clients in the defense of complex commercial matters, with a particular expertise in real estate law. He has advised members of the pipeline industry in condemnation matters required for construction of multi-state projects. Additionally, he regularly represents insured lenders in proceedings to remedy defects arising from real estate transactions. Bryant received his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, his M.S. from Northwestern University and his B.A. from the University of Mississippi.

Gram is a partner in the Litigation Practice. She focuses her practice on civil litigation of commercial disputes, the acquisition of property rights and property litigation, and defense of personal injury and property damages claims. She also handles the defense of contract and tort claims for financial institutions and other commercial litigation matters. Gram received her J.D., magna cum laude, from Mercer University School of Law and her B.A. from the University of Georgia.

Leavens is a partner in the Litigation Practice. Leavens’ practice focuses primarily on construction law where he regularly represents owners, general contractors and subcontractors across the country, and joint use, pole attachment, and fiber deployment issues for electric utilities, electric co-operatives and other public entities. Leavens received his J.D. from the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law and his B.A. from the University of Virginia.

Tate is a partner in the Real Estate Practice. Tate focuses his practice on commercial lending and real estate transactions and has experience drafting and negotiating commercial loan documents and loan restructurings for a variety of credit facilities including asset-based credit facilities, factoring facilities, convertible debt facilities, and real estate term loans secured by owner-occupied properties, multi-family properties, shopping centers, and office buildings. Tate also advises clients on all stages of the lifecycle of a real estate project. Tate received his J.D., magna cum laude, from the University of Alabama School of Law and his B.S. from Auburn University.