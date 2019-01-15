Bank to sell historic Mississippi home and inn at auction

The house is among the most recognized antebellum structures in Natchez.

A federal judge recently cleared Natchez-based United Mississippi Bank to foreclose. The bank says Worley owes $7.3 million.

A New Orleans real estate broker has been trying to sell Dunleith, asking $5.95 million

Worley earlier sold a Natchez business called Bowie’s Outfitters to a different creditor. He also owns Bowie’s Tavern, which could be sold as part of the bankruptcy.

Dunleith, built in 1856, has been a bed and breakfast since 1976.