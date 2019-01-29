Belhaven appoints new director of alumni relations

Belhaven University has selected Frank Laws ’91 to lead alumni relations. After a 16-year career of raising capital for leading real estate investment companies, he will join the Belhaven University Advancement team.

As Belhaven’s Director of Advancement and Alumni Relations, Laws will continue to develop and maintain communication with Belhaven graduates and expand the University’s network of friends and supporters.

In 2001 Laws joined Wells Real Estate Funds and earned a Series 7 license, making him a registered trader in the investment arena. While at Wells, he produced multiple real estate portfolios that included Lightstone’s Value Fund, Triple Net’s Health Care REIT, and the Grubb and Ellis Health Care REIT II. For the last 12 years, he played a significant role in building portfolios for American Health Care Investors and Griffin Capital Securities. In 2009 and 2015, Laws was the top producing vice president in a company that lead the industry in raised capital. Prior to his time working in investment, he worked for Rollins Leasing and Construction Market Data Group.

Laws and his family are in the process of moving to Jackson from Toledo, Ohio where they have been active members of Westgate Chapel, a church of the Christian and Missionary Alliance. Laws was an elder for the last seven years, and both he and Pam led various groups and classes. Laws is a Belhaven graduate as is his wife of 28 years, Pamela. They have three children; Shelby, a current Belhaven student, Benjamin, and John.