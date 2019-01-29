Bill could push more Mississippi government records online

A bill that advanced Tuesday would require some city and county governments and state government boards and agencies to post minutes of their meetings online.

House Bill 1296 passed the Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee. It will go to the full House for more debate.

Cities with fewer than 25,000 residents or counties with fewer than 50,000 residents would be exempt from the requirement to post minutes online. An exemption is also allowed for government entities that do not already have a website.

A similar bill died last year.