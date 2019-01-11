Billingsley elected 2019 MPA Chair

Bob “Pic” Billingsley was elected 2019 Chairman of the Mississippi Poultry Association Board of Directors at the association’s 2018 convention.

Poultry is Mississippi’s largest agricultural industry, paying almost $3 billion to growers and generating a $20 billion economic impact. MPA represents poultry companies, growers and allied industries.

Billingsley serves as the Director of Development and Engineering for Sanderson Farms, Inc. He also serves on the company’s Executive Committee, an appointment he has held for 27 years. A graduate of Delta State University, where he received an accounting degree and a Masters of Business Administration degree, Billingsley has served Sanderson Farms in various capacities throughout his more than 34-year tenure. He is also a member of the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association’s Board of Directors.

Billingsley and his wife Nancy have been married for 32 years and are members of First Baptist Church of Laurel. Their son, Steven, and his wife, Kelsey, currently live in Brandon, Mississippi. Steven is currently attending the University of Mississippi Medical School and his wife, Kelsey, teaches in the Rankin County School District.