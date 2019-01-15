Biloxi Chamber announces the Junior Leadership Biloxi class of 2019

Junior Leadership Biloxi is a program designed to produce students of outstanding character that are more sensitive to the needs of the community and are better able to contribute to society.
Biloxi Chamber of Commerce’s Junior Leadership Biloxi program is pleased to announce the 2019 class of outstanding students:
Laney Barton, London O’Keefe, Ann Lauren Schmidt, McKenzie Maxwell, Kaylee Roch, Hannah Pahl, Joelle Smith, Jocelynn Sengsiry, Madeline Pitre, Layk Roundtree, Joseph Agler, August Eakes, Adelaide Martin, Greyson Seymour, Anabelle Lawson, Emily Delano, Lam Nguyen, Tiara Harris, Grace Belk, Megan Marie, Victoria Trosclair, Ashton Boudreaux, Patrick Galle, Brandon King, Raeed Kabik.
