Blackwell inducted into the 2019 Law Alumni Hall of Fame

Leonard A. Blackwell, II a partner at Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes, PLLC, will be inducted into The Law Alumni Chapter of the Alumni Association of the University of Mississippi 2019 Law Alumni Hall of Fame at an Alumni Banquet held on March 30, 2019.

Leonard A. Blackwell, II, a graduate of the University of Mississippi School of Law, was nominated along with four others for the 2019 Law Alumni Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding alumni of the law school who have, through their professional achievements and/or service to the school, brought honor to the law school.

Brunini’s Blackwell has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America® for Gaming Law, Land Use and Zoning Law and by Mid-South Super Lawyers® for Environmental Law. He was recognized as South Mississippi’s Top 10 Outstanding Community Leaders in 2012. Blackwell’s practice areas include construction, environmental law, gaming, governmental relations and real estate.