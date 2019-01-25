Brunini recognized on shortlist in the 2019 edition of Benchmark Litigation

Brunini, Grantham, Grower & Hewes, PLLC has made the shortlist of Litigation Law Firm of the Year for Mississippi in the 2019 edition of Benchmark Litigation. Brunini is one of only four firms in Mississippi to achieve this honor, with the following attorneys ranked as “Mississippi Local Litigation Stars” in their respective practice areas:
• William Trey Jones III : Appellate, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental, Personal Injury and Product Liability
• R. David Kaufman: Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental, Personal Injury and Product Liability
• Patrick McDowell: Appellate, Commercial Litigation, Litigation – Environmental, and Intellectual Property
Benchmark Litigation is a guide to America’s leading litigation firms and attorneys. Their results stem from the culmination of a research period that was conducted between March and November 2018, where researchers conducted interviews with litigators and their clients to identify the leading litigators and firms.
All winners will be announced at a ceremony held on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at the Essex House in New York.
