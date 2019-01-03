Bryant picks deputy to lead Mississippi Employment Security

Jackie A. Turner of Sallis has worked there 27 years and has been deputy director since 2013.

Bryant on Thursday nominated Turner to succeed Mark Henry as director. Wednesday, the governor nominated Henry to serve on the three-person Workers Compensation Commission.

Both jobs require state Senate confirmation. Bryant spokesman Knox Graham says Henry plans to remain at Employment Security until confirmed to his new job.

Turner earned a bachelor’s degree in professional accountancy from Mississippi State University. She managed the business department at Employment Security from 1998 to 2004, then worked as a comptroller until 2008. She directed the agency’s comptroller’s office from 2008 to 2013.