Butler Snow ranked by Thomson Reuters Top Legal Counsel Review

Butler Snow announced that the firm has been ranked as a top 10 underwriter’s counsel firm nationally by the Thomson Reuters U.S. Municipals Review for 2018. The firm ranked 10th in the category.
Thomson Reuters ranks firms in a variety of self-reported statistics. The rankings signify how active firms are in the public finance space and provide a listing of the busiest public finance firms in the country. Butler Snow was ranked 25th last year.
