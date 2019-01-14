Carothers tapped to join Mississippi Economic Development Council board

The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission (HCPHC) announced its Chief Development Officer, Janel L. Carothers, has been voted to the Mississippi Economic Development Council (MEDC) Board of Directors as director of District 8.

Carothers, a 10-year veteran economic development professional, has been instrumental numerous industrial locations and expansions in South Mississippi. She has been an active member of MEDC since 2008. She also is on the Foreign Trade Zone Board and is president of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Alliance for Economic Development.

Carothers, who holds a master’s degree in Economic and Workforce Development, began as an intern at the Harrison County Development Commission, advancing to the position of Director of Industrial Development within five years. She joined HCPHC five years ago, where she is responsible for industrial recruitment; lease negotiations; industry-expansion assistance; and marketing.