Carothers tapped to join Mississippi Economic Development Council board

The Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission (HCPHC) announced its Chief Development Officer, Janel L. Carothers, has been voted to the Mississippi Economic Development Council (MEDC) Board of Directors as director of District 8.
Carothers, a 10-year veteran economic development professional, has been instrumental numerous industrial locations and expansions in South Mississippi. She has been an active member of MEDC since 2008. She also is on the Foreign Trade Zone Board and is president of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Alliance for Economic Development.
Carothers, who holds a master’s degree in Economic and Workforce Development, began as an intern at the Harrison County Development Commission, advancing to the position of Director of Industrial Development within five years. She joined HCPHC five years ago, where she is responsible for industrial recruitment; lease negotiations; industry-expansion assistance; and marketing.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info