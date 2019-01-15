Chamber announces new director of programs and events

The Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce has announced Ms. Eason Black as director of programs and events. Black joins the Chamber to lead the organization’s planning and programming efforts. Black has worked for the CLCC since May 2018 as an intern, assisting with planning events, social media, email marketing, and upkeep of the Chamber website. A native of Columbus, Black graduated from Heritage Academy and Mississippi State University.

In her new capacity, Black will plan and execute existing programs currently produced by the CLCC ranging in focus on education, youth leadership, military affairs and community development. The previous CLCC Director of Programs and Events, Meryl Fisackerly, is now serving as Golden Triangle Development LINK Project Manager.

CLCC President, Lisa James, completed her fourth and final year at the Institute of Organizational Management this January, a program for chamber and association professionals that awards the IOM certification upon the completion of the four-year course.

“We’re excited about the potential for new growth and innovative programming from the Chamber staffers,” said Joe Max Higgins, Jr., CEO of the Golden Triangle Development LINK. “They bring energy and initiative to the organization and I’m confident that they’ll take the Chamber to a new level.”

The Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce represents approximately 480 businesses in the area.