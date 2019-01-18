Chamber of Commerce announces 2019 class of Leadership Lafayette

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce kicked off its 2019 class of the Leadership Lafayette program with its opening session at Coleman Funeral Home. The program began in 1988 and celebrates 31 years of Leadership Lafayette with this year’s class.

The Chamber is excited to announce a new partnership with Your Extra Closet as the program’s presenting sponsor for the 2019 class. President and CEO of Your Extra Closet Floyd Hubbell spoke to the class at the opening session on “leadership and Success.” For more information go to www.yourextraclosetoxford.com

The 2019 class includes: Rachel Alcorn, Communicare; Celesia Blackmon; Kurt Brummett, United Way of Oxford & Lafayette County; Chase Buchanan, BancorpSouth; Anginita Butler, Next Gear Solutions; Edy Dingus, Magnolia Montessori School; Alison Doyle, MSDH: Women, Infants, and Children (WIC); Hunter Haney, North Mississippi Regional Center; Blake Horton, Oxford Police Department; Danielle King, Grantham Poole; Katie Krouse, Oxford Newsmedia, LLC.; Daniel Lenard, Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi; Jessica Lynch, Visit Oxford; Katrenia Meeks, Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi, Inc.; John Melton, Communicare; Michael Newsom, University of Mississippi Office of Communications; Bess Nichols, The University of Mississippi- Office of Admissions; Tanya Nichols, University of Mississippi; Clifton Odom, Chancellors House Hotel; Doug Odom, mTrade; Wendy Pfrenger, University of Mississippi; Joel Reeves, Charter Road Hospitality; Andrew Reynolds, A2H; Nishanth Rodrigues, The University of Mississippi; Hunter Taylor, The University of Mississippi; and Amy Woodward, American Addiction Centers/Oxford Treatment Center.

This eight-month Leadership Lafayette course is designed to ensure the continuity of leadership in the Lafayette-Oxford-University community. The class training builds community leaders through shared knowledge, skills and experience. The program emphasizes developing leadership skills through activities promoting community awareness, team building and project development.

Objectives of the Leadership Lafayette Program are to: (1) Identify potential community leaders; (2) Develop individual leadership potential; (3) Acquire knowledge about community and current issues in Lafayette County; (4) Create dialogue and rapport among participants and current community leaders; (5) Provide opportunities to network with alumni of prior Leadership Lafayette programs; and (6) Promote a sense of “community” through shared efforts benefiting the local community.