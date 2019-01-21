Columbus Chamber announces promotion, certification

The Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce recently named Eason Black as Director of Programs and Events. Black has worked for the CLCC since May as an intern, assisting with planning events, social media, email marketing, and upkeep of the Chamber website. A native of Columbus, Black graduated from Heritage Academy and Mississippi State University.

In her new capacity, Black will plan and execute existing programs currently produced by the CLCC ranging in focus on education, youth leadership, military affairs and community development. The previous CLCC Director of Programs and Events, Meryl Fisackerly, is now Golden Triangle Development LINK Project Manager.

Also, CLCC President, Lisa James, has completed her fourth and final year at the Institute of Organizational Management, a program for chamber and association professionals that awards the IOM certification upon the completion of the four-year course.