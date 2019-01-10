Cultivation Food Hall offers variety of cuisines

By JACK WEATHERLY

Cultivation Food Hall will open this weekend in The District at Eastover and feature nine artisanal vendors.

It has been developed in consultation with St. Roch Market in New Orleans, one of the pioneers in the food hall movement.

Cultivation Food Hall is on the ground floor of the BankPlus Building and encompasses 8,260 square feet, not including patio seating.

It is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. till 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. till 11 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. till 9 p.m.

The food hall is the latest major addition to the mixed-use new urbanism district located on the east side of Interstate 55 in Jackson between Eastover Drive and Meadowbrook Road.

Patrik Lazzari, a native of Sweden who grew up in Italy and has lived in Jackson since 2002, is general manager of the hall.

He and his wife, Cristina, a native of Argentina, with Austin Lee, will run one of the eateries, Bocca Pizzeria and offer Neopolitan pizza.

Just as he and his wife are a “cultural blend,” the nine operations will share their specialties under one roof, and in one kitchen, said Patrik Lazarri, an engineer specializing in buildings.

He is co-founder of the Mississippi chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council and has been a consultant since 2010 and has worked for Yates Construction.

Jackson-based Mary Sanders Ferris, who designed Fine & Dandy in Eastover, along with Babalu tapas and tacos in the city and elsewhere, was the design consultant. Canizaro Cawthon Davis are architects of record.

The space includes the Living Room, which will be able to accommodate private events of up to 100.

“We really spent a lot time and effort in creating a space that would create a good ambiance for our guests,” Lazarri said.

“It’s not just about food. It’s about the space, the ambiance that is cultivated. Hence the name ‘Cultivation Food Hall.’

“We’re really happy with the outcome,” he said.

“It’s a communal space,” he said, even the kitchen.

While there is a commonality, there is variety.

Fauna Foodworks offers “bohemian-chic” cuisine, under the guidance of Chef Enrika Williams, a Mississippi native who has extensive experience and training, including under noted masters such as New Orleans chef Emeril Lagasse and in Italy.

Gold Coast Bar will celebrate Prohibition era night life in what was formerly known as the “Gold Coast of Mississippi,” a bend of the Pearl River.

il Lupo Coffee will serve espresso and milk-based drinks, along with drip and pour-over coffees, handcrafted beverages and loose-leaf teas. il Lupo is Italian for “wolf” and is a subtle homage to Mississippi-born blues legend Chester Arthur Burnett , best known as Howlin’ Wolf.

Fete au Fete StrEATery will serve upscale Southern comfort food with a Louisiana twist: Hot muffulettas, crawfish poutine or shrimp and grits, with house-made fresh sausage, poached eggs or “trash grits” on the side. Fete au Fete is the brainchild of chef and long-time food truck advocate Micah Martello.

Local Honey is another concept by Martello, offering what he calls, “healthy food, redefined” – a new take on salads, steel-cut oats or quinoa bowls, smoothies and avocado toast.

Poké Stop is fresh, healthful and innovative, allowing guests to create their own sushi, according to California native turned Mississippian Rachel Phuong.

“When I heard that the first food hall in all of Mississippi is coming to Jackson, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” she said.

Whisk, a Crêperie by La Brioche, is a creation of the Jackson French bakery, La Brioche, and will serve savory crepes for breakfast, lunch and dinner made with the traditional, nutty flavored and gluten-free buckwheat flour filled and topped with traditional French ingredients such as ham and Gruyere, or Italian influenced dishes such as prosciutto with figs, arugula and balsamic. Some creations are inspired by local ingredients and recipes.

Guests will also choose from sweet crepes at Whisk, featuring classics such as the Suzette.

Ariella’s Delicatessen owner and chef Alivia Townsend said: “When the opportunity . . . presented itself, I knew it was not only the perfect location but also the perfect concept to incorporate a New York deli.”