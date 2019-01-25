Entergy hiring 320 for Mississippi nuclear operations

New Orleans-based Entergy says it will add 250 jobs in Jackson, augmenting its nuclear workforce. Spokeswoman Mara Hartmann says some employees will transfer from northeastern nuclear plants Entergy is closing or selling.
The electrical utility says it’s also hiring another 70 people at Grand Gulf, increasing workers to 890. Entergy is overhauling the plant’s management after operational problems. Grand Gulf supplies electricity to customers in Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.
Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says Entergy qualifies for incentives rebating some worker income taxes to the company. That requires Entergy pay workers at least $41,927 annually. Entergy could get $5.3 million over 10 years.
