Entergy Mississippi promotes Turnipseed, Irby

Lea Turnipseed, CPA, is Entergy Mississippi’s vice president of customer service. She leads a new organization focused solely on customer service. Turnipseed joined Entergy in 1997 and has served as director of Entergy Mississippi finance since June 2012. She is a 1994 graduate of Millsaps College, has been a certified public accountant since 1995 and has also attended the Wharton School Entergy Executive Program.
Clarence Irby is director of distribution operations for the central region. He is responsible for the delivery of safe, reliable distribution of power to Entergy Mississippi’s central area. He most recently served as senior manager, distribution operations for the southern region. Irby joined the company in 1987. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Jackson State University and is pursuing an MBA through Louisiana State University.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info