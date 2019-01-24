First Federal announces a new additions to the Board

The Board of Directors of First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Pascagoula-Moss Point is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Richard Whitlock and Steven Brady to the Board for the Association.

Dr. Richard Whitlock graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine. Following a medical residency in Family Medicine from the University of Alabama, he joined South Coast Family Physicians in Pascagoula. Rick, along with his wife, Maura, and three children, has enjoyed 30 years of community life in Pascagoula. He is a Sunday School teacher and an Elder at First Presbyterian Church of Pascagoula. He serves on the Board of Directors of Belhaven University, Alumni Board Member and Preceptor in Family Medicine for University of Mississippi School of Medicine.

Steven Brady attended MGCCC and the University of Southern Mississippi in the Hotel and Restaurant Tourism Department. In 1998, Steven moved to Memphis, TN, and became co-Founder of Lenny’s Sub Shop, owning and operating a multi-unit group, in addition to developing Lenny’s Franchise Company in 2002, as it’s known today. Steven moved back to the gulf coast in 2004. He started Brady & Brady Consulting Company, which is a licensed Area Developer for Lenny’s Sub Shops on the MS, AL, and FL Gulf Coasts. He currently owns and operates Lenny’s Sub Shops in Pascagoula and Mobile, AL. In 2016, he co-founded Brady’s Steak & Seafood Restaurant, opening the doors to business in 2017. Steven resides in Pascagoula, and is a life-long member of Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church. He is married to Melanie Orsborn of Gautier, and they have two sons.