Forrest Health president assumes additional role upon CEO retirement

Andy Woodard, president of Forrest Health in Hattiesburg, has added chief executive officer to his title, replacing CEO Evan Dillard who retired.

Woodard has worked in various leadership positions at Forrest Health since 2001. Along with his role as chief financial officer, Woodard has been instrumental in leading the Forrest Health team’s strategic plan for many years. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and a certified public accountant.

Dillard, who has also served in healthcare leadership roles in Alabama and Florida, first began his tenure at Forrest Health in 2008. Under Dillard’s leadership, Forrest Health grew from a single county hospital to a regional health system with six hospital campuses, three specialty hospitals and numerous patient clinics.