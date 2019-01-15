Forrest Health president assumes additional role upon CEO retirement

Andy Woodard, president of Forrest Health in Hattiesburg, has added chief executive officer to his title, replacing CEO Evan Dillard who retired.
Woodard has worked in various leadership positions at Forrest Health since 2001. Along with his role as chief financial officer, Woodard has been instrumental in leading the Forrest Health team’s strategic plan for many years. He is a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and a certified public accountant.
Dillard, who has also served in healthcare leadership roles in Alabama and Florida, first began his tenure at Forrest Health in 2008. Under Dillard’s leadership, Forrest Health grew from a single county hospital to a regional health system with six hospital campuses, three specialty hospitals and numerous patient clinics.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info