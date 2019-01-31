Gulfport Chamber announces 2019 board and chair

The Gulfport Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the 2019 Chair, Dr. Jonathan Woodward, Executive Vice President of Teaching & Learning and Community Campus for Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
Jonathan Woodward began a career as a singer/guitarist and stepped into the realm of music leadership during his high school years. He worked at Gulfport School District, First Baptist Church Gulfport, Crosspoint Church, MGCCC’s Jackson County (JC) Campus, and MGCCC’s Jefferson Davis (JD) Campus.
Woodward holds a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration with an emphasis in Instructional Technology from The University of Southern Mississippi (USM), including a Community College Leadership Certificate. He also earned a master of music education and bachelor of music education degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi with a double emphasis in vocal/choral music and classical guitar/instrumental music.
Outside of school, Woodward has a variety of interests. He serves as the Chair on the Board of Directors for the Gulfport Chamber of Commerce (2019), Board of Trustees for Goodwill of South Mississippi (2019), member of the Gulf Coast Business Council (GCBC), graduate of Leadership Gulf Coast, graduate of the GCBC Master’s Class, and current member of Leadership Mississippi. He is also a recipient of the One Coast Top 10 Under 40 Award and Phi Theta Kappa International’s Distinguished Administrator Award.
Woodward is actively involved in Crosspoint Church in Gulfport, and serves as the Worship Pastor – a church he helped start in 2004. Woodward regularly presents to organizations about current generational trends, technology, and leadership (e.g., SACSCOC, AERA, AACC, etc…). He has written several plays and enjoys composing, arranging, and performing music.
His most valued passion is his faith and family. Woodward lives in Biloxi with his wife, Eilene, and three children Jude (10), Levi (7), and Eden (1½).
Others serving on the 2019 Gulfport Chamber Board of Directors are:
Casey Lyons: Past Chair, Gulfport – Biloxi International Airport
Ryan Goldin: Chair Elect, Florence Gardens, LLC
Hannah Burnett Yawn: Director, Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce, Inc.
Amy Haygood: Vice Chair of Finance, Trustmark National Bank
Deborah McGhee: Vice Chair of Education, McGhee Realty
Andrew Ratcliffe: Vice Chair of Military Affairs, 1108th TASMG, MSARNG
Tom Wade: Vice Chair of Small Business & Economic Development, Gulf States Engineering
John Payton Hood: Vice Chair of Governmental Affairs, Hancock Whitney Bank
Nikki Johns: Vice Chair of Membership, AGJ Systems & Networks, Inc.
Jesse Alvarez: Vice Chair of Communications and Marketing, Alpha Media
Paul Buchanan: The Peoples Bank
Ken Cole: Holiday Inn
Mildrey Egües: Piltz, Williams, LaRosa & Co.
Randy Richardson: Misssissippi Power Company
Jennifer Lee: Island View Casino Resort
Sophie Nord: The Chimneys
Julia Clarke: American Medical Response
Micahel Pocchiari: Garden Park Medical Center
Trey Lacy: BancorpSouth
Keith Williams, Jr.: Community Bank
Lindsey Shelton: The University of Southern Mississippi, Gulf Park Campus
Johnny Olsen: LPK Architects, P.A.
Russell Young: The First, A National Banking Association
Regina Wood: BancorpSouth
Dawn Lieck: Speedy Cash
Chris Estrade: Hancock Whitney Bank
Kristina Norton: IP Casino Resort & Spa
Cedric Bradley: Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Emily Sham: Two Men & a Truck
