Hardware distributor closing, laying off workers

The Greenwood Commonwealth reports that Hardware Distribution Warehouses, based in Marshall, Texas, is going out of business. The company has already terminated about half its employees, and will close once it liquidates its inventory.
The company is also closing its headquarters and warehouse in Texas.
General Manager Mary Stinson says the troubled employee-owned company tried to sell itself, but failed.
Vice President Jimmy Horne says workers aren’t being paid a severance and wouldn’t say when benefits ended.
Hardware Distribution Warehouses was formed in 1994 through the merger of three distributors, including Henderson & Baird of Greenwood. Including the predecessor, the company operated for 129 years in Greenwood.
HDW distributed hardware and building materials to 2,000 retailers across 11 states.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info