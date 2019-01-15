Henry appointed to Workers’ Compensation Commission

Gov. Phil Bryant has appointed Mark Henry to a six-year term on the Mississippi Workers’ Compensation Commission, replacing Thomas A. Webb, whose term expired. Henry is the Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES).

The Commission reviews decisions made by administrative law judges, decides certain medical fee disputes, and regulates individual and group self-insurers.

Henry was appointed as Executive Director of MDES in 2012 by Bryant. He is also presently the Chairman of the State Workforce Investment Board and the Chairman of the State Longitudinal Data System.

Previously, Henry served as former Lt. Gov. Phil Bryant’s Chief of Staff from 2008-2012.

In 2000, former Gov. Kirk Fordice appointed Henry as an Administrative Judge at the Workers’ Compensation Commission where he served until 2008.

Prior to the appointment, Henry worked on Fordice’s staff as Chief Legal Counsel and later as Chief of Staff. He is also a past President of the National Association of State Workforce Agencies.

Henry holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Mississippi State University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

He and his wife, Kathy, reside in Brandon and attend First Baptist Church of Jackson.