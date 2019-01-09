Hosemann announces bid for Mississippi lt. governor

Delbert Hosemann is announcing his candidacy at events around the state, including one Wednesday in the Jackson suburb of Richland.
The 71-year-old Hosemann is an attorney who grew up in Vicksburg and lives in Jackson.
The current lieutenant governor, Republican Tate Reeves of Flowood, cannot seek a third term. He’s running for governor.
Democratic state Rep. Jay Hughes of Oxford announced last year that he’s running for lieutenant governor, and he has filed papers to qualify.
The lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate, appoints Senate committee leaders and has great influence over which bills become law.
March 1 is candidates’ qualifying deadline in Mississippi. Party primaries are in August, and the general election is in November.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info