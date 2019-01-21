Jackson County Chamber president Voda to retire

Carla Todd Voda, IOM, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce for 18 years, has announced her plans to retire to retire after the Chamber Executive Board finds a successor.

A native of Biloxi, Voda graduated from high school and joined the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force, she worked in the Foreign Training Office and later was employed by the Judge Advocate General’s Office and was honored with U.S. Commendation Medal for Outstanding Performance.

She earned her Bachelors Degree in Business Administration and Masters Degree in Business from the University.

In 2001, she joined the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce as Director for Membership. She was appointed Interim President and CEO in 2004 and permanent President and CEO in 2004.

She has served on the Board of Directors for the United Way for Jackson & George Counties, Gulf Coast Business Council, Forever Changed, Singing River Health Systems Community Needs Assessment Committee, Gulf Coast Tourism Partnership, and the Bacot McCarty Foundation. She presently is on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Tourism Commission, Explosion of Excellence Steering Committee and Leadership Jackson County. She is a member of the Mississippi Economic Council, Mississippi Economic Development Council and the Gulf Coast Legislative Committee.

She is a graduate of Leadership Jackson County, Chevron’s Management Institute, U.S. Chamber of Commerce Institute for Organization Management and the Master’s Leadership Class sponsored by the Gulf Coast Business Council and Leadership Mississippi.

She also received the South Mississippi Outstanding Community Leaders Award in 2008, presented by the Sun Herald and the Journal of South Mississippi Business. She was inducted into the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Hall of Fame in 2018.