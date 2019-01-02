Jeff Davis’s last home looking for executive director

Beauvoir’s (BOH-vwahrz) development and programs director, Kitsaa Stevens, says Pace Employment Agency hopes to start interviews in January.
Stevens tells WLOX-TV visitation numbers are up at the Biloxi (bih-LUX-ee) attraction, and an executive director is needed for fundraising and work with state and local government.
The job’s been open since August, when Steve McKinney left after less than two months. Stevens says Beauvoir has never gone this long without an executive director.
She says the board has made headway toward some needed improvements. The Mississippi Department of Archives and History has OK’d repairs on shutters, some ceilings and the back steps of the main house.
