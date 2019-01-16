Jones named senior vice president for Community Bank’s Pine Belt Region

Joshua Jones has been named senior vice president. A native of Jones County, Mississippi, Jones served as vice president and has been in banking for nine years, all of those being with Community Bank. In his new role, Jones will continue to grow loans and deposits in Ellisville and manage the daily operations of the branch.
Jones is a graduate of The University of Southern Mississippi with a Bachelor in Finance. He is also a graduate of The Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss. Active in his community, Jones is a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Laurel, where he serves as a deacon.
Jones is married to Bret, together they have two daughters, Morgan and Mackenzie.
