Kistler named executive chef at Reunion

William “Billy” Kistler was named executive chef at Reunion Golf & Country Club in Madison. Kistler will oversee and develop menus for Reunion’s dining venues.

Kistler was an assistant for the late Reunion Executive Chef Rene Bajeux.

Kistler is a graduate of the culinary arts program at Johnson & Wales University, and has experience at Kiawah Island Club in South Carolina. He spent his early career at Rock Creek Golf Club in Fairhope, Ala., as well as owning his own restaurant.