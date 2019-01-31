The Leadership Jackson County Class of 2019 held its kickoff breakfast in Gautier.
This year’s class is, alphabetically: Scott Ankerson, City of Gautier; Carolyn Ann Belton, First Federal Savings & Loan; Shelly Bolden, Merchants & Marine Bank – Moss Point; Matthew Anthony Boney, Community Bank; Chris Collier, The Office Bar and Lounge; Bryan Lee Cooper, Mississippi Security Police, Inc.; Krisann Dikes, Singing River Health System; Linzey Fleming, C Spire; Jamey Elliott Foster, Jr., Jax Co Home (Digital Coast Media); Sarah Ashley Glenn, Alabama Media Group/ The Mississippi Press; Kelly Loupe Green, Merchants & Marine Bank – Pascagoula; Peter Anthony Hanley, Jr., Ingalls Shipbuilding; BreEllen Marie Harmon, Navigator Credit Union; Angie Haynes, Ingalls Shipbuilding; Cary Houston, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College; Nikki Johns, AGJ Systems & Networks, Inc.; Brook McCrory, Lemon-Mohler Insurance Agency; Randy Devon Muffley, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department; Allyson Nekea Nulta, Hilton Garden Inn Pascagoula; Hope O’Brien, Jackson County Economic Development Foundation; Nick Adam Overby, Moss Point School District; Tim Michael Prochilo, Jackson County Board of Supervisors; Derek Carl Read, Pascagoula-Gautier School District; Lisa Tanner Rhodes, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College; April Baxter Robinson, First Federal Savings & Loan; Amy Michelle Rowell, Ingalls Shipbuilding; Misty Russell, Navigator Credit Union; Melissa McElhaney Schnoor, Singing River Health System; Amanda Katherine Seymour, USM – Gulf Coast Research Laboratory; Jeff Thomas Shepard, Mississippi Power; Honora Ruth Slagel, Coastal Family Health Center; Lauri-Ellen Smith, City of Pascagoula; Brittney Suzanne Southern, Merchants & Marine Bank; Kait Sukiennik, Greenhouse on Porter; Laurie Elizabeth Trahan, Hancock Whitney Bank; Marla Warner, Dale Carnegie Training; Shunda Untranette Williams, Jackson County Board of Supervisors; Jason Scott Williams, Kinder Morgan/ Gulf LNG Energy; Teresa Wright, Chevron.
