Leadership Mississippi celebrates 54 graduates in class of 2018

Mississippi Economic Council’s Leadership Mississippi program announced the 54 graduates of the Class of 2018.
The Class of 2018 participants completed five sessions in locations across Mississippi, including Jackson, Oxford, the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Tunica, and Columbus.
Leadership Mississippi is the second oldest statewide leadership program in the nation and is conducted by the M.B. Swayze Foundation. Since its inception in 1974, Leadership Mississippi has graduated more than 1,500 alumni active in Mississippi business and politics.
The Graduates are: Aubrey Blakemore; Barbara Bowman; Scott Brown; Everett R. Chinn; Shuronda Claiborne-Common; Kyle Dew; Jennifer B. Easley; Jason J. Fabre Jr.; Donna Gardner; Adam Grace; Kimberly Griffin; Kristyn Gunter; Dr. Tangela N. Hales, PhD, RN; Tyrone C. Hendrix Sr.; Cheryl Henning; Kern Hoff; Les Howell; Gary Hutson; Emlyn Jackson; Todd Jackson; Jennifer R. Johnson; Enebeli Kanonu; Jo Carol Kieffer; Carmen Kyle; Amanda Lott; Timothy Mask; Kelly McQuaig; Don Meeler; John Mercer; Stacey Miles; Ryan Miller; Matthew D. Miller; Patrice Mims; Elizabeth B. Myles, Ph.D.; Dr. Sebrina Palmer; Glenn Partrick; Bradley Patano; Ashley Rea; Carla Marie McPherson-Rushing; Shad Schipke; LTC Deidre D. Smith; Brig. Gen. Joe Spraggins; Jennifer Sutton; Jenny Tate; Darrell W. Temple; Lyndsay Thomas-Dowdle; Michael Todaro; Tyler S. Walker; Anthony Whirley; Chad Wicker; Floyd Wiley; Mary Cates Williams; Jonathan Woodward; Caroline Wright.
