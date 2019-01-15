MacKenzie commemorates 25 years with Ameriprise Financial

Robert Stuart MacKenzie, CFP, CRPC, a private wealth advisor with MacKenzie & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc. recently celebrated 25 years with Ameriprise Financial. MacKenzie has served residents of the Kosciusko area since 1993.
“I am thankful for the career I’ve had in financial planning,” said MacKenzie. “I’ve enjoyed each day over the last 25 years because of my clients. It’s rewarding to help others reach their financial goals.”
As a Private Wealth Advisor, MacKenzie provides financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations,and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact Robert S. MacKenzie at (662)-289-1013.Their office is located at 106 E. Washington Street, Kosciusko.
