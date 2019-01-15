Madison County achieves certification as ACT Work Ready Community

The Madison County Economic Development Authority (MCEDA) announced that Madison County has met all criteria to become a certified ACT Work Ready Community. This achievement caps the two-year engagement process and begins a two-year growth and maintenance phase to retain certification.

The ACT Work Ready Communities initiative is designed to assist a particular area, region or state in developing its workforce pipeline to provide skilled workers for employers. The framework allows each participating community to quantify and improve the skill levels of its workforce through a standardized workforce skill credential—the ACT WorkKeys® National Career Readiness Certificate™—supported by data updated online by ACT on a monthly basis.

“We are proud of Madison County’s designation as a Work Ready Community, which recognizes successful efforts by the community, education and business leaders to strengthen workforce training and development in order to meet the economic development needs of our community,” said Joseph P. Deason, Executive Director of MCEDA. “This certification proves that Madison County citizens are highly-educated and skilled across all industry segments.”

The initiative was led by the Madison County Economic Development Authority and Holmes Community College, along with the Madison County Business League and Foundation, Madison County Community Trust, WIN Job Center, Madison County Public School District and Canton Public School District. Each entity played an important role by promoting the initiative, investing in testing, and paving the way for Madison County’s emerging, current and transitioning workforce to be identified in the local talent pipeline.