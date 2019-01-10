Matthew Horton joins Neel-Schaffer

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., announced that Matthew Horton, PE, has joined the firm and will serve as a Water/Wastewater Engineer and Project Manager in the firm’s Jackson office.
Horton has more than 11 years of industry experience, including 10 years working for a national consulting firm in its Jackson office, where he held the titles of Project Manager and Client Service Leader.
Horton is a Registered Professional Engineer in Mississippi. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Master of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Mississippi State University.
