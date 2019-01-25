McCartney named VP at Community Bank

Kevin McCartney has been named vice president at Community Bank. A native of Hamilton, Mississippi, McCartney recently served as Assistant Vice President and has been in banking for five years. In his new role, McCartney will continue focusing on growing consumer and commercial lending, as well as, deposits.

McCartney is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of

Business Administration in Marketing. He then went on to complete Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss in 2016. Active in his community, McCartney serves as Executive Board member of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of Amory Main Street, and is a member of Kiwanis.