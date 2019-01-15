McRae No. 22 in the Bank Investment Consultant’s Top 100 Bank Advisors list

John C. McRae, who is a member of Citizens National Bank’s Wealth Management Division, as well as a Branch Manager and Senior Financial Advisor with Raymond James Financial Services, was chosen as No. 22 of 100 nationally on the list of Bank Investment Consultant’s Top 100 Bank Advisors.

Bank Investment Consultant is a leading publication in the bank investment services industry that annually releases this list ranking the top bank investment advisors in the nation. McRae has been named on this list in 2013, 2016 and 2017.

He and his wife, Jennifer, live in Meridian and are members of Central United Methodist Church. They have a son, Collier, 16, and a daughter, Anne Preston, 14.