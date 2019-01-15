Milwaukee Tool looks to hire neighboring plant’s 54 workers

MBJ staff

The Milwaukee Tool plant in Greenwood offered to look at hiring 54 workers from Hardware Distribution Warehouses Inc.’s plant that’s closing across the street.

Milwaukee Tool Plant Manager Jack Bilotta says the hope is those qualified can fit into the organization. Milwaukee Tool’s more than 850 employees repair electric drills and saws as well as other tools and parts.

Hardware Distribution Plant Manager Mary Ann Stinson says some of her employees worked at Milwaukee Tool, and she asked Bilotta to consider them for reasons including that her company has worked with them to improve their performance.

The HDW plant in Greenwood and also in Marshall, Texas announced that they would cease operations on Jan. 4 and are undergoing liquidation.