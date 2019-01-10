Mississippi businesses ask for focus on worker training

The Mississippi Economic Council, the state’s chamber of commerce, says it’s making workforce development one of its main priorities in this year’s Legislature. The council met Thursday in Jackson for its annual day at the state capitol.
The focus comes as unemployment remains low, making it harder for businesses to find workers easily.
Gov. Phil Bryant’s administration is encouraging some large businesses to set up child care centers as a way to enable parents to enter the workforce.
Mississippi Economic Council Executive Director Scott Waller says his group also wants to see more effort to help older students make career choices.
