Mississippi lighting factory to close after business sold

A.L.P. notified the Mississippi Department of Employment Security this month that it plans to start layoffs at its Olive Branch plant on March 8, with production ending by June 28.

The Niles, Illinois, company sold part of its business making plastic for lighting fixtures to Plaskolite in November.

Plaskolite spokesman David Dennis says the Columbus, Ohio, company bought some accounts and equipment from A.L.P., but isn’t taking over factories or employees. Dennis says Plaskolite is shifting production to its own plants, including a 130-employee facility in Olive Branch. Dennis says Plaskolite will hire additional employees as it increases production.

A.L.P. didn’t respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.