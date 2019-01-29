Mississippi lighting factory to close after business sold

A.L.P. notified the Mississippi Department of Employment Security this month that it plans to start layoffs at its Olive Branch plant on March 8, with production ending by June 28.
The Niles, Illinois, company sold part of its business making plastic for lighting fixtures to Plaskolite in November.
Plaskolite spokesman David Dennis says the Columbus, Ohio, company bought some accounts and equipment from A.L.P., but isn’t taking over factories or employees. Dennis says Plaskolite is shifting production to its own plants, including a 130-employee facility in Olive Branch. Dennis says Plaskolite will hire additional employees as it increases production.
A.L.P. didn’t respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info