Mississippi Power customers get break as fuel costs drop

In 2018 there was a 4.5 percent increase because of higher fuel costs.
The Mississippi Public Service Commission approved the lower rates this month. There is an annual fuel cost adjustment for utility rates.
Utilities are not allowed to profit from fuel costs.
Mississippi Power serves about 188,000 customers in 23 counties in southeast Mississippi.
