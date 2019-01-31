Mississippi regulators approve site for 13th casino

News outlets reported regulators voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a location in Long Beach for its first casino.

The regulators met in Long Beach in November and delayed action to give them more time to study the plan.

Developer James Parrish and his investors must show they have financing to complete the project and that it meets the required guidelines for size of the casino, a 300-bed hotel and a fine dining restaurant.

Parrish said he and other investors have worked for two years on the plans.

Long Beach Mayor George Bass says the casino plans must be approved by the city’s architectural review board.

The casino would be the 13th on the Gulf Coast.