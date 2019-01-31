Mississippi regulators approve site for 13th casino

News outlets reported regulators voted unanimously Wednesday to approve a location in Long Beach for its first casino.
The regulators met in Long Beach in November and delayed action to give them more time to study the plan.
Developer James Parrish and his investors must show they have financing to complete the project and that it meets the required guidelines for size of the casino, a 300-bed hotel and a fine dining restaurant.
Parrish said he and other investors have worked for two years on the plans.
Long Beach Mayor George Bass says the casino plans must be approved by the city’s architectural review board.
The casino would be the 13th on the Gulf Coast.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info