Mississippi Senate transportation chair runs for commission

A Democrat who has served in the Mississippi Senate since 1993 says he’s running for transportation commissioner and wants to put more money into highways and bridges.
Sen. Willie Simmons of Cleveland is chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.
Several legislative colleagues, including Republican Sens. Briggs Hopson of Vicksburg and Brice Wiggins of Pascagoula, stood with Simmons as he announced for commissioner Thursday.
The central district commissioner the past 20 years, Republican Dick Hall of Brandon, is not seeking re-election.
Others in the central district transportation race so far are Democrat Marcus Wallace and Republican Ricky Pennington Jr.
March 1 is candidates’ qualifying deadline for state, regional, legislative and county offices in Mississippi. Party primaries are in August, and the general election is in November.
