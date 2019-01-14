Mississippi treasurer Fitch running for attorney general

Mississippi’s second-term state treasurer says she is running for attorney general because she wants to protect gun rights, fight opioid abuse and crack down on human trafficking.
Republican Lynn Fitch of Ridgeland is traveling the state this week to discuss her candidacy for the state’s top legal job. She began her career 34 years ago as an assistant attorney general. She has also been director of the state Personnel Board.
The fourth-term attorney general, Democrat Jim Hood, is running for governor this year.
Fourth-term Republican state Rep. Mark Baker of Brandon has filed papers to run for attorney general. No Democrat has yet entered the race.
Candidates’ qualifying deadline is March 1. Party primaries are in August and the general election is in November.
