Neel-Schaffer announces promotions

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that Sonny Smoak, PE, has been promoted to a senior vice president role, and Steve Cockerham, PE, Richard Sullivan, PE, and Stan Wright, PE, are now vice presidents with the firm.

Smoak first joined Neel-Schaffer in 1999 and now manages the firm’s office in Houston, Texas. He has nearly 20 years of experience, including 17 with Neel-Schaffer in two stints of service. Smoak manages transportation and environmental projects and works in business development for the firm throughout the South Texas area. Smoak holds a Bachelor of Arts in English and Psychology, and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, both from Louisiana State University.

Cockerham serves as the Engineer Manager for Neel-Schaffer’s office in Maitland, Florida, marketing the firm throughout Central Florida. He joined the firm in 1992 and has 25 years of experience, including 20 years as a Project Manager for civil, environmental and water resources projects. Cockerham holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Mississippi.

Sullivan joined Neel-Schaffer in 2017 and has more than 20 years of experience. He serves as Tennessee Operations Manager, overseeing the Nashville, Murfreesboro and Memphis offices. He provides business development services throughout Tennessee and serves on the firm’s Design-Build Advisory Group. Sullivan holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Tennessee Tech.

Wright joined Neel-Schaffer in 2016 and serves as the Engineer Manager in the firm’s office in Madison, Mississippi. He has more than 20 years of experience in the design, management, and marketing of transportation and roadway projects. Wright holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State University.