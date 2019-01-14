Netterville and Williams accepted to 2019 Mississippi Bar Leadership Forum

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP has announced that Alicia N. Netterville and Michael Casey Williams, attorneys in the firm’s Jackson office, have been accepted to the 2019 Mississippi Bar Leadership Forum.

A member of Bradley’s Litigation and Labor and Employment practice groups, Netterville has defended clients in lawsuits prosecuted by the attorney general of Mississippi under the Mississippi Consumer Protection Act, represented a major manufacturer in products liability cases involving respiratory protection issues, obtained favorable labor and employment related outcomes for multiple clients, and obtained multiple dismissals of cases for a client in matters alleging violations of plaintiffs’ constitutional rights.

A member of Bradley’s Intellectual Property and Litigation practice groups,Williams represents clients in a broad range of civil litigation matters, including product liability, mass tort and employment litigation in both state and federal court. In addition to handling various general litigation matters, he also serves clients’ intellectual property needs by assisting in the protection and use of their intellectual property rights.

The mission of the Leadership Forum is to prepare Mississippi lawyers for future opportunities in leadership roles. Participants learn what it means to be a leader, including how to succeed not only in their law careers, but also in service to professional, political, civic and community organizations. Each year’s Leadership Forum class consists of no more than 20 lawyers and the selection process is competitive, based on applicants’ submissions and taking into account diversities such as practice type, firm size, gender, race, and geography. Applicants also need to demonstrate leadership ability based on past accomplishments and current activities.