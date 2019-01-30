New Mississippi law lets electric co-ops offer internet

Gov. Phil Bryant on Wednesday signed House Bill 366 , and it became law immediately. Cooperatives provide electricity to nearly 800,000 Mississippi customers. The law allows the co-ops to enter the internet business.
Officials with Electric Cooperatives of Mississippi, a statewide trade association, say 20 of 25 members have conducted feasibility studies. They’re racing to apply for a share of $600 million in loans and grants the U.S. Department of Agriculture will award this year to expand service.
Cooperatives aren’t required to offer and current customers wouldn’t be required to buy service.
The law allows cooperatives to invest money, loan money or guarantee loans to affiliates, but says they can’t use revenue from electric sales to subsidize broadband.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info